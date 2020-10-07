More Summer-Like Warmth Ahead

by Shane Butler



Thursday is setting up to be another summer-like day. It’s looking mostly sunny with temps topping out in the mid to upper 80s. Some showers will pass through our southern counties but most other spots continue dry. Hurricane Delta is forecast to strengthen back into a major hurricane Thursday. Landfall is expected along the LA gulf coast Friday afternoon. The center will track west and northwest of us but close enough for some impacts.

Tropical moisture increases area wide Friday and this will lead to occasional showers. We begin to experience some storms over our western most counties Friday night into early Saturday. Some of the storms could be strong and possibly severe. The storm threat spreads over the rest of our area Saturday. We anticipate periods of heavy showers, winds 15-25 gust 30 mph, and low end tornado threat mainly west of I-65. What’s left of Delta will be moving away from us Sunday. Our rain chances decrease and conditions improve throughout the afternoon.