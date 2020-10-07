Two Fraternities Join to Deliver Meals to MPS Students

by Kay McCabe

GOOD IN THE COMMUNITY: On Wednesday, Oct. 7th members of Alpha Phi Alpha and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity joined together to deliver meals to Lanier High students.

The members delivered almost 50 breakfast and lunch bags to families. The fraternities have been providing meals for students every Wednesday through Friday for the last month.

Alpha Phi Alpha member, Manuel Williams says “We [members of Alpha Phi Alpha & Kappa Alpha Psi] want all the students who are learning virtually and getting ready to come back to know the community is supporting them and we are here to help them.”

For more information on how you can contribute to MPS visit here.