Update: Montgomery Police Make Second Arrest in Mobile Highway Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they’ve charged a second suspect with the murder of 30-year-old Lamar Merritt of Montgomery.

Police say they’ve charged 21-year-old Joedauris Tolliver with murder. Previously, police announced the arrest of 28-year-old Edriage Vinson, Jr. of Luverne on the same charge.

Merritt was shot around 3:30 a.m. on September 27 in the 3400 block of Mobile Highway. He died at a hospital.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. This was the 47th murder of 2020 in Montgomery.