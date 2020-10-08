Andalusia Police Searching for Man Wanted on Domestic Violence, Kidnapping Charges

Nicholas Shane Conner – Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Andalusia police say they’re searching for 31-year-old Nicholas Shane Conner. He is wanted on the following charges: Domestic violence strangulation, kidnapping and interfering with a domestic violence emergency call.

Police say Conner was last seen driving a red four door 2017 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Police say Conner is known to have family in the Montgomery area and has lived in Centre, Alabama.

Investigators say Conner may also be traveling on a Hyosung GD 250R motorcycle, black and red in color. 

If you have any information on where Conner can be found, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP. Your tip may lead to a cash reward.

