Harris and Pence Face Off in Only VP Debate

by Kay McCabe

The first and only vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris was held on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at the University of Utah.

We watched a more civil debate this week, but didn’t get as much questions answered.

Political analyst Steve Flowers says the candidates “danced” around certain topics like healthcare, court-packing, and the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Flowers says many people tuned in Wednesday night, because haven’t gotten the chance to see much of Harris or Pence.

“You saw a very reserved, stoic, vice president who is a very conservative every night man,” Flowers says, “who is completely different than Trump. And you saw a very assertive, confident new female professional person. Which epitomizes the new female candidate that you’re going to see in the future.”

The next presidential debate was scheduled for October 15 but President Trump says he will not participate since it’s virtual. In response, the Biden campaign has scheduled a town hall with ABC News for the same day the debate was supposed to be held.