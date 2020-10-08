Hurricane Delta Gaining Strength in the Gulf

by Ryan Stinnett

ALMOST HOT AGAIN TODAY: Much of Alabama will remain dry again today with a mix of sun and clouds; highs should reach the upper 80s this afternoon. Tomorrow, we will begin to feel the affects of Delta making landfall along the Louisiana Coast, as our clouds will be increasing through the day, with scattered showers and storms expected.

LATEST ON HURRICANE DELTA: Hurricane Delta center was located near latitude 23.4 North, longitude 91.8 West. Delta is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph, and this motion with a a reduction in forward speed is expected today. A turn to the north is forecast to occur by late tonight, followed by a north-northeastward motion by Friday night. On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move over the central Gulf of Mexico today, and move inland within the hurricane warning area Friday afternoon or Friday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 100 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast, and Delta is expected to become a major hurricane again by tonight. Some weakening is forecast when Delta approaches the northern Gulf coast on Friday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 973 mb (28.74 inches).

The official NHC forecast on intensity allows it to reach major hurricane intensity (Cat 3 or higher) over the Gulf, but looks to start weakening as it approaches the Southwest Louisiana Coast Friday afternoon, somewhere around Lake Charles, but is still a very dangerous storm for the region.

ALABAMA FORECAST: Saturday will be a wet and breezy day for the state, but the core of the really heavy rain and wind associated with Hurricane Delta will be to the west, over Mississippi, closer to the center of circulation.

RAIN & WIND: Potential rainfall totals have come down, but still will vary across the state with totals in the 0.5-2 inch range, with the higher totals over the northwestern corner of the state. Across much of Central and South Alabama, amounts around one inch are possible, and we expect no flooding issues in Alabama.

Winds Saturday across Alabama will generally be in the 10-20 mph range, with a few gusts to 30 mph possible.

TORNADOES: With any land falling tropical system, especially east of the center of circulation, you do have the risk for a couple of brief, isolated tornadoes. These will be possible Saturday, and the SPC has much of Central Alabama highlighted in a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for this threat.

Again this threat is very low, but not zero, it all depends on the amount of surface based instability that develops.

Any lingering showers will end early in the day Sunday, and the sky becomes partly sunny Sunday afternoon as the remnant circulation of Delta lifts northeast. Highs over the weekend will be around the 80 degree mark.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Many of the high school games have been moved tonight; the weather will be mainly dry, but we have to at least mention the chance for a few scattered showers across extreme South and Southwest Alabama. Expect temperatures falling through the 70s. Showers are likely Friday night with temperatures in the 70s.

Saturday, Auburn hosts Arkansas (3:00p CT kickoff) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Periods of rain are likely during the game, with winds of 10-20 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Alabama will take on Ole Miss on the road at Oxford (5:00p CT kickoff). The weather looks windy and wet due to the remnant circulation of Delta; winds could gust as high as 30/35 mph during the game. Rain is likely; temperatures will be in the 70s. The amount of rain during the game depends on the position of Delta’s circulation.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be warm and dry with a high in the 80s, then a cold front on Tuesday passes through. Moisture will be very limited, and there is a chance it comes through in dry fashion, but we will mention some risk of showers as it does. Then, the latter half of the week will be very pleasant with sunny days and clear, cool nights.

Have a Thursday that makes life worth living!!!

Ryan