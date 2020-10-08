Main Impacts From Delta Move Over Us Saturday

by Shane Butler

Summer-like warmth continues around here for the near term. We expect 80 plus degree highs through the weekend into the middle of next week. It’s a very mild weather pattern but about to be interrupted with windy and wet conditions for a few days. Hurricane Delta will make landfall to our west over the LA coast Friday evening. Around here, tropical feeder bands will occasionally move through the area tonight and Friday. Brief periods of heavy showers and possibly storms will pass over us. The remnants of Delta will continue to pass west and northwest of us Saturday. The circulation is close enough to put us in line for more rain and storms. Tropical bands will produce periods of heavy rain and gusty winds. We could even get a few isolated tornadoes with this setup. This is more likely during the daylight hours of Saturday. Typically tropical systems produce quick spin up tornadoes and that makes warning for these things tougher! Everyone needs to be weather aware and prepared to seek shelter. The tropical system departs to our NE Sunday and we should gradually see improving weather conditions. Early next week is looking nice and warm with temps climbing into the upper 80s once again. A cool down moves in behind a cold front later next week.