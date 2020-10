Montgomery Police Searching for Theft Suspects

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/2 Photo from Montgomery Police Dept.

2/2 Photo from Montgomery Police Dept.



Montgomery police say they’re searching for two theft suspects.

Police say the theft happened at Eastdale Mall on Wednesday, September 16. No other details have been released.

If you have any information regarding the suspects’ identity or location, please call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP. Your tip could lead to a cash reward.