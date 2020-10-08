One Dead in Early Morning Shooting in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police is investigating the city’s 49th murder of 2020.

Capt. Saba Coleman says 19-year-old Kevontae Blount of Montgomery was shot in the 3000 block of Kelly Circle around 4:30 AM.

Once police and fire medics arrived on the scene, Blount had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information regarding this homicide, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.