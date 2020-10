by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-65N in Autauga County.

ALEA Trooper Michael Carswell said one person has been life-flighted to the hospital.

All northbound lanes are shutdown. Troopers are rerouting traffic on I-65N at Exit 186 onto U.S. 31.

This is a developing story. Stay with Alabama News Network for the very latest.