Pay It Forward: Samuel Calhoun of Linden

by Jalea Brooks

The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are honoring Samuel Calhoun. He lives in Linden, but serves in the nearby Thomasville community.

At 84 years young, Samuel Calhoun was recognized as one of the longest living full-time African- American pastors in Thomasville. He retired this summer after a half-century in the ministry. That’s 50 years preaching and 49 years as a pastor to be exact, he says; it’s a badge of honor he wears with pride.

Although Calhoun is no longer giving sermons on Sundays, his days are still spent in service. For the last three decades he led Sunflower AOH Church of God. He and his wife still actively coordinate a food pantry there, collecting and delivering food for families in need, often at their own expense.

For his legacy of service and more, The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are presenting Mr. Calhoun with $333. Thank you, for all that you do!