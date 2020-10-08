President Trump Says He Won’t Participate in Virtual Debate

by Alabama News Network Staff

President Trump says he won’t participate in next week’s debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden if it’s virtual.

Debate organizers announced today that the debate would be virtual because of Trump’s diagnosis of COVID-19.

The Commission on Presidential Debates made the announcement a week before Trump and Biden were scheduled to face off in Miami.

It said the candidates will “participate from separate remote locations,” while the participants and moderator remain in Miami.

But Trump said he’s “not going to do a virtual debate.” Biden’s campaign insisted its candidate was ready to move forward, but the future of the event is now in serious doubt.

