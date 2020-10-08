Search Underway for Missing Millbrook Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

Millbrook Police need your help locating a missing man.

Authorities say 41-year-old Michael Ray Headley was last seen in the 300 block of Thornfield drive around 2 o’clock Wednesday morning.

Headley has a goatee and was last seen wearing camouflage shorts, a brown T-shirt, tennis shoes and a blue and white ball cap.

Police say he has intellectual disabilities, but should pose no threat to anyone or himself.

If you know where Headley is right now or have seen him, contact Millbrook Police at (334) 285-6832.