Tallassee Cancels Thursday’s Game Against Talladega

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tallassee High School has canceled Thursday night’s game against Talladega.

Tallassee City Schools Superintendent Dr. Brock Nolin said with recently confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the high school, all football and cheer activities have been put off for the time being.

“The kids are resilient and will bounce back,” Dr. Nolin said. “Hopefully our cleaning measures and social distance protocols will avert any further immediate issues.”

Dr. Nolin said the school board and the administration are working to determine any close contact and notify the appropriate parents.