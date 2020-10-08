Troy University Giving Day

by Ellis Eskew

It’s Giving Day at Troy University. Officials are asking you to “Stand up and be a Trojan” and help give back to the school. They have a goal of $150,000 by the end of the day.

“One of the greatest needs we have is our COVID-19 emergency fund. There’s been incredible demand given all of the challenges that people have faced for that. So we are trying to keep replenishing that fund. But the wonderful thing about this is you can be precise. You can name any scholarship, any college, any cause you like. You can put your name on it for your gift and we will dedicate it towards that,” said Maj. Gen. Walter Givhan, Senior Vice Chancellor for Advancement and Economic Development

If you’d like to donate to Troy University, click here.