Wright, d’Arnaud lead Braves to sweep Marlins, reach NLCS

by Alabama News Network Staff

HOUSTON (AP) – Rookie Kyle Wright dazzled for six innings in his postseason debut, and the Atlanta Braves rode their superb pitching to beat the Miami Marlins 7-0 for a three-game sweep and their first trip to the NL Championship Series since 2001.

Atlanta had lost eight straight Division Series, including in each of the previous two seasons, before outscoring the Marlins 18-5, including 11-0 in the final two games.

The Braves are 5-0 with a 0.92 ERA in the postseason, allowing five runs in 49 innings.

They will play the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego in the NLCS starting Monday.

