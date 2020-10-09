10/10/2020: Why It’s the Most Popular Day to Get Married This Year

by Samantha Williams

The year 2020 has been a whirlwind for couples getting married. From having to cancel weddings… to postponing them due to the pandemic, but Saturday is actually one of the most popular days of the year people are wanting to hold ceremonies.

“It just had that ring to it. 10/10/20. It just makes it easy to remember,” Rick Hendrick and Missy Thomas said. No excuses for this husband-to-be to forget his anniversary– a date couples across the country have been trying to lockdown for their wedding day since early last year.

Missy Thomas and Rick Hendrick are getting married on Lake Martin Saturday, but due to the pandemic, they had to find a new venue. “This was not plan A. This was plan B. Plan A, the venue just shut down… Not taking any reservations.. Not doing anything because of the pandemic.”

Cathy Ellis, owner of Dream Field Farms, says she has gotten calls weekly for the past year from couples wanting to reserve the venue for their big day. “It’s just the numbers. Anyone with a mathematical mind thinks 10/10/20…. Like 1/1/01 was a big day.. People like dates.”

The couple tying the knot Saturday reserved the date last September. Ellis said they closed down for several months early this year due to COVID. She explains 2020 has been a rough year, and a lot has changed when it comes to organizing a ceremony. “If the COVID-19 count starts spiking, we may have to close again tomorrow. There’s really no way to know if that will happen or not, so all brides are planning for those what-ifs.”

But for Rick and Missy– 10/10/2020 will be a date they’ll never forget. “I know when I see her in the dress… Which I have no idea what it will look like. I’ll be completely blind when she comes in. I know the emotional side is going to take over.”