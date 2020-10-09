ASU Announces In-person Graduation Ceremonies for Spring 2020 and Fall 2020 Classes

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State University announced that it will hold in-person graduation ceremonies at ASU Stadium. The graduation ceremonies will be for the Fall Class of 2020 and Spring Class of 2020. The ASU Golden Class of 1970 will also be honored.

“Commencement is always an exciting time for the University as we celebrate our students’ notable achievements,” said Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr., President of ASU. “This year, we are doubly excited to be able to celebrate not only the Fall Class of 2020 with an in-person ceremony, but also the Spring Class of 2020 and the Golden Class of 1970 whose opportunity to walk across the commencement stage was delayed due to the onset of COVID-19.”

The University is preparing to have strict safety protocols in place for each of the graduation ceremonies. Every participant and attendee will be required to wear a mask.

Ceremonies for the Fall Class of 2020 will be held on Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21 while the ceremonies for the Spring Class of 2020 and ASU Golden Class will be on Sunday, November 22.