by Alabama News Network Staff

Bullock County Coroner Sidney Jernigan, Sr. has died.

Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum confirmed to Alabama News Network that Jernigan, Sr. passed away Thursday.

Jernigan, Sr. was first elected as the coroner in 2006. He was serving his fourth term.

Cause of death was not immediate released.

Sidney Jernigan, Sr. was 79 years old.