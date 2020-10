JLM Hosting Annual ‘Holiday Market’ Fundraiser Week

by Kay McCabe

The Junior League of Montgomery is hosting its 32nd annual ‘Holiday Market’ fundraiser this week.

Since Wednesday, the week has consisted of a pop-up shop, spirit night, and girl’s night out. Tomorrow, Oct. 10, will be their Virtual Santa Day and Sunday, Oct. 11, will be the last day to shop at their Virtual Silent Auction.

