LACEUP Highlights – Week Eight

by Adam Solomon

CLASS 7A

Bob Jones 35, Albertville 14

Central-Phenix City 33, Prattville 14

Daphne 50, Mary Montgomery 14

Davidson 28, Foley 13

Dothan 39, Jeff Davis 18

Enterprise 35, Smiths Station 13

Florence 20, Sparkman 13

Grissom 35, James Clemens 14

Hewitt-Trussville 42, Vestavia Hills 35

Hoover 47, Spain Park 34

James Clemens 35, Grissom 14, corrected score reported in reverse

Murphy 14, Alma Bryant 13

Oak Mountain 42, Tuscaloosa County 21

Theodore 25, Fairhope 17

Thompson 48, Gadsden City 0

CLASS 6A

Athens 47, Buckhorn 14

Baldwin County 20, Citronelle 7

Chelsea 35, Huffman 34

Clay-Chalkville 45, Mortimer Jordan 0

Eufaula 38, Carver-Montgomery 21

Gardendale 35, Minoe `3

Hartselle 35, Muscle Shoals 9

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 45, McAdory 41

Hueytown 1, Northridge 0, forfeit

Jackson-Olin 35, Jasper 7

McGill-Toolen Catholic 45, Robertsdale 6

Mountain Brook 17, Briarwood Christian 7

Oxford 42, Arab 14

Park Crossing 1, Valley 0, forfeit

Paul Bryant 33, Brookwood 23

Pelham 37, Benjamin Russell 12

Saraland 47, Gulf Shores 21

Shades Valley 34, Homewood 17

Sidney Lanier 26, Russell County 7

Spanish Fort 14, Blount 10

Wetumpka 49, Chilton County 14

CLASS 5A

Boaz 42, Douglas 21

Carver-Birmingham 24, Cordova 14

Center Point 54, Hayden 32

Corner 56, Moody 55

Demopolis 47, Jemison 7

East limestone 45, Ardmore 14

Fairview 35, Crossville 0

Faith Academy 41, Vigor 7

Leeds 41, St. Clair County 0

Mae Jemison 47, Brewer 0

Marbury 42, Shelby County 27

Pike Road 52, Headland 0

Pleasant Grove 47, Parker 13

Rehobeth 29, Charles Henderson 14

Selma 32, Central-Tuscaloosa 12

Talladega 1, Tallassee 0, forfeit

UMS-Wright 42, Satsuma 6

West Point 43, Sardis 7

CLASS 4A

Bullock County 45, Ashford 8

Central-Florence 20, Priceville 14

Deshler 41, Rogers 7

Dora 35, Ashville 20

Etowah 40, Hanceville 0

Good Hope 31, Fultondale 17

Gordo 41, Hamilton 0

Haleyville 28, Fayette County 6

Handley 41, Cherokee County 20

Jackson 26, W.S. Neal 22

Jacksonville 33, Cleburne County 0

Mobile Christian at St. Michael Catholic, postponed

New Hope 44, DAR 28

Northside 1, Curry 0, forfeit

Oneonta 35, Scottsboro 21

Saint James 52, Dale County 26

Straughn 31, B.T. Washington 20

West Limestone 37, Wilson 6

Westminster Christian 35, St. John Paul II Catholic 20

CLASS 3A

Asbury 44, Brindlee Mountain 7

Bayside Academy 38, Cottage Hill Christian 28

Chickasaw 46, Millry 13

Danville 44, Elkmont 20

East Lawrence 36, Clements 18

Flomaton 50, Excel 13

Fyffe 55, North Sand Mountain 0

Geraldine 17, Sylvania 10

Lauderdale County 41, Phil Campbell 0

Montgomery Academy 31, Greensboro 20

Montgomery Catholic 42, Childersburg 0

Oakman 47, Carbon Hill 0

Ohatchee 57, Glencoe 14

Plainview 29, Collinsville 13

Reeltown 47, Beulah 13

Saks 60, Weaver 0

Slocomb 41, Daleville 6

Southside-Selma 42, Monroe County 28

Thomasville 45, Hale County 20

T.R. Miller 37, Hillcrest-Evergreen 20

Vinemont 21, Susan Moore 7

Walter Wellborn 33, Hokes Bluff 9

Winfield 49, Holly Pond 8

CLASS 2A

Abbeville 48, Elba 42

Addison 42, Lamar County 27

Ariton 35, Zion Chapel 0

Clarke County 49, J.U. Blacksher 0

Cleveland 49, Gaston 0

Falkville 62, Tanner 0

Geneva County 21, Houston County 14

Highland Home 43, Central Hayneville 24, replacement non counter

Lanett 48, Ranburne 0

Leroy 42, St. Luke’s Episcopal 22

Mars Hill Bible 42, Lexington 0

Pisgah 34, Ider 27 (OT)

Randolph County 56, Vincent 38

Red Bay 47, Hatton 8

Sand Rock 20, West End 18

Section 47, Whitesburg Christian 22

Sheffield 53, Tharptown 0

Southeastern 28, Locust Fork 21

Winston County 30, Sulligent 12

CLASS 1A

Berry 29, Pickens County 28

Brantley 56, Georgiana 12

Decatur Heritage 43, R.A. Hubbard 36

Florala 68, Pleasant Home 7

Fruitdale 42, Marengo 0

Hackleburg 44, Phillips 0

Hubbertville 40, Brilliant 23

Jacksonville Christian 50, Russell Christian (MS) 35

Loachapoka 42, Verbena 0

Marion County 42, South Lamar 20

McKenzie 34, Kinston 12

Meek 34, Lynn 32

Samson 14, Red Level 0

Sumiton Christian 32, Appalachian 14

Sweet Water 46, McIntosh 0

Vina 32, Cherokee 6

Waterloo 45, Shoals Christian 9