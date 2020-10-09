Montgomery County Courthouse Expands Hours for Absentee Voting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery County Courthouse has expanded its hours ahead of the 2020 General Election. The expanded hours will allow more opportunities to drop off absentee ballots or vote in person.

Absentee voting will be open 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the following days: Columbus Day, Monday, October 12, Saturday, October 17 and Saturday, October 24.

The last day to submit an absentee application is October 29, the last day to hand deliver a voted ballot is November 2 by 5 pm, and mailed ballots must be received by 12 noon on November 3. Absentee ballots can be requested by phone at 334-832-1281, online at alabamavotes.gov, or in person at the Montgomery County Courthouse located at 251 S. Lawrence Street.