Rain & Storms Tonight & Saturday

by Shane Butler

Hurricane Delta will move inland and make its way northeastward across LA and MS tonight. Around here, you can expect periods of rain and storms through the evening and overnight. The center will remain west of us over MS Saturday but close enough for several local impacts. We expect rain and storms at times with rainfall potential at 1 to 2 inches for our area. Winds will be SE at 10-20 with gust up to 30 mph. Widespread power outages not expected but some outages can’t be ruled out. Quick spin up tornadoes are possible and these may come with shorter warning times. Everyone will need to be weather aware as the tropical bands move through our area Saturday. Improving weather conditions are ahead for Sunday afternoon and Monday is looking rather nice and warm. We remain in a warm and dry weather pattern through Thursday. A cold front sweeps through the state and brings in cooler air Friday. This will set the stage for a nice fall weekend to follow.