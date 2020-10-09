Showers And Storms As Delta Nears The Louisiana Coast

by Ben Lang

Delta remains a major Category 3 hurricane as of the 10AM Friday advisory from the NHC. The center is located about 130 miles south-southwest of Cameron, Louisiana. Landfall is expected along the southwest Louisiana coast either late this afternoon or this evening. The bulk of the heavy rain and tropical storm force winds remain to our west through Saturday, close to to core of Delta. However, central and south Alabama won’t be impact-free from Delta.

Expect showers and storms at times Friday afternoon and evening. The storm prediction center introduced a marginal (level 1/5) threat for severe weather across southwest Alabama. Brief spin-up tornadoes are the main threat, but a few strong wind gusts are possible too. The overall threat is low, however. We may see a lull in shower and storm coverage overnight. Lows fall into the low to mid 70s otherwise under a mostly cloudy sky.

By midday Saturday, another band of showers and storms associated with Delta arrives in west Alabama. These storms could be capable of producing brief tornadoes and damaging winds up to 60 mph. This band of storms continues east across Alabama through the evening, with the severe weather threat winding down by midnight. Rain totals could range between 1 and 2 inches in many locations through Saturday.

The remnants of Delta depart Sunday, but expect some lingering showers, especially during the morning. Monday looks quite warm and sunnier, with highs nearing 90°. Another cold front moves through Monday night. That looks like a dry front, with plenty of sunshine expected Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures look a bit cooler, with highs in the low 80s, and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Another front approaches our area Thursday night or Friday morning, but this looks like a dry front, too.