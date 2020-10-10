LACEUP Friday Night Scores
AHSAA Football Scoreboard
Friday’s Results
CLASS 7A
Austin 40, Huntsville 7
Pine Forest (FL) at Baker, cancelled
CLASS 6A
Columbia at Cullman, rescheduled, Oct. 29
Decatur 28, Hazel Green 0
Fort Payne 28, Southside-Gadsden 27
Helena 14, Calera 13
Pell City 34, Springville 20
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 42, Lincoln 17
Central, Clay County 38, Holtville 20
Carroll 27, Greenville 21 (OT)
Lawrence County 1, Lee-Huntsville 0, Forfeit
Ramsay 47, John Carroll Catholic 6
Sylacauga 51, Beauregard 19
Wenonah 1, Fairfield 0, Forfeit
CLASS 4A
Alabama Christian 49, Geneva 20
American Christian 1, Wilcox Central 0, Forfeit
Anniston 23, Munford 20 (OT)
Bibb County 22, West Blocton 20
Brooks 29, West Morgan 21
Dallas County 36, Holt 20
Montevallo 1, Sumter Central 0, Forfeit
North Jackson 43, Randolph 24
Williamson at Escambia County, rescheduled, Oct. 12
CLASS 3A
J.B. Pennington 1, Tarrant 0, Forfeit
Northside Methodist 41, New Brockton 6
Opp 24, Wicksburg 14
Piedmont 48, Pleasant Valley 0
Pike County 48, Goshen 0
Providence Christian 37, Houston Academy 14
Trinity Presbyterian at Dadeville, Cancelled
CLASS 2A
B.B. Comer 30, Fayetteville 7
Cold Springs 1, Midfield 0, Forfeit
G.W. Long 1, Cottonwood 0, Forfeit
Isabella 1, Calhoun 0, Forfeit
LaFayette 12, Horseshoe Bend 0
Luverne 1, Francis Marion, Forfeit
Orange Beach 1, Washington County 0, Forfeit
Spring Garden 14, Westbrook Christian 8
Thorsby 1, Central Coosa 0, forfeit
CLASS 1A
Billingsley 1, Autaugaville 0, Forfeit
Central-Hayneville 1, Ellwood Christian 0, Forfeit
J.F. Shields 1, A.L. Johnson 0, Forfeit
Linden 1, R.C. Hatch, Forfeit
Maplesville 27, Notasulga 21 (OT)
Ragland 35, Wadley 8
Winterboro 10, Victory Christian 0
Woodland 47, Talladega County Central 6