MPD Celebrates National Faith & Blue Weekend

by Samantha Williams

Church of Highlands on Taylor Road partnered with the Montgomery Police Department to celebrate National Faith & Blue Weekend.

A few weeks ago, some law enforcement leaders extended an olive branch to communities of color by announcing the most comprehensive police-community outreach project in history. This weekend, the National Faith & Blue Weekend will hold more than 500 community events in 43 states across the country.

Clergy, community leaders and law enforcement will address the root causes of unnecessary police shootings as well as random attacks on officers. This collaboration will work to leverage existing relationships among law enforcement officers, residents and businesses within churches in hopes to facilitate safer, stronger, more just and unified communities.

The event in Montgomery invited the community to come out and get to know officers and interact with them. Participants got free food, cotton candy, drinks. Families played games including basketball, dart throwing, ball tossing and more.

Pending inclement weather, MPD plans to hold more functions on all sides of town:

Sunday, October 11: Flatline Church at Chisholm, Weekend Worship Service 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Address: 216 Broadway Street

Monday, October 12: Freewill Missionary Baptist Church, Crucial Conversations, 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Address: 1724 Hill Street

Throughout the weekend, Divine Touch Ministries is holding events. On Saturday October 10, there is a picnic and BBQ. On Sunday, they’re hosting a music and dance festival from 10 a.m. until noon. Divine Touch Ministries is located at 1 Harness Hill Road.