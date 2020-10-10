Severe Threat Ends, Clouds And Showers Linger Through Sunday

by Ben Lang

It was a cloudy and wet day for the most part across central and south Alabama. A line of west to east moving showers and embedded storms posed a threat for brief tornadoes. While a tornado watch was in effect for part of our area this morning and this afternoon, all watches are expired as of 6PM. Scattered showers continue to produce locally heavy downpours this evening. There’s a band of these set up across east Alabama, and another in west Alabama. Expect showers to linger here and there through this evening, but it seems like any threat for severe weather is over. Lows fall into the low 70s tonight under a mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers.

The culprit for today’s rain and severe threat, of course, was Delta. It’s now a post-tropical low located in north-central Mississippi. The circulation heads towards the Tennessee Valley Sunday, but clouds and scattered light showers linger across our area through the day. Expect a breezy southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph with highs only in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunshine returns Monday, though the morning may remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures could warm well into the 80s and perhaps near 90° for some. A cold front pushes through Monday night, but it looks like a dry front. We may see some clouds here and there Tuesday, but with plenty of sunshine and milder temperatures. Highs warm into the mid 80s, and lows fall to near 60°. Wednesday and Thursday features plenty of sunshine and no rain too, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A second cold front moves through Friday, and looks like this one will be a bit stronger. Highs only reach the 70s Saturday and Sunday in its wake. Looks like this will also be a dry front, with just a chance for spotty showers on Friday. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night lows fall into the 50s, with some models hinting at 40s on Friday night.