Saturday Morning Update: Tornado Threat Saturday for All of Alabama

by Ryan Stinnett

First off, a Tornado Watch is in effect for much of South and Southwest Alabama until 1PM today. This will be expanded north and east through today, as all of Alabama will be under the threat from tornadoes as Delta continues to track west of the state.

Hurricane Delta made landfall along the southwestern Louisiana Coast Friday evening and continues to move northeast across Louisiana and will be moving into Mississippi this morning. Delta is moving toward the north-northeast near 16 mph. A motion toward the northeast is expected to begin later today and continue through Sunday night.

On the forecast track, the center of Delta should move across northeastern Louisiana this morning and then across northern Mississippi and into the Tennessee Valley later today and Sunday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast, and Delta is expected to become a tropical depression later today.

FOR OUR SATURDAY: The track of Delta keeps Alabama east of the center of circulation, which is the “wet side” of the storm, and means we will be dealing with impacts from the system today and tomorrow. Today will be a wet and breezy day with winds of 15-25 mph with higher gusts to 35 mph possible. For that reason a Wind Advisory has been issued for West and Southwest Alabama.

Expect periods of rain and a few storms at times as multiple spiral feeder bands will be working across the state. Now it won’t continuously, but expect rain at anytime through today and the rain could be heavy at times. It will continue into tonight, but we should see most of the rain ending by the midday hours tomorrow for most locations.

RAINFALL: Rain totals through Sunday will be in the 1-3 inch range over much of Alabama. Flooding issues are not expected since the ground is not saturated.

TORNADOES: This will be our main concern today as the SPC maintains a risk of severe weather for the entire state today, as within the spiral feeder bands, some tornadoes are expected.

A “slight risk” (level 2/5) covers much of Central, East, and Southeast Alabama. This is where the highest risk of tornadoes will be today, especially during the afternoon and evening hours, when the air is most unstable.

These are generally very quick, spin-ups, that last a few minutes and dissipate, but are a threat to life and property. Also, a few stronger storms tomorrow, could also produce some damaging wind gusts. Stay weather aware tomorrow, and pay attention to any warnings if they are needed, and make you have multiple reliable ways to receive alert today, including our Alabama News Network Weather App.

Tomorrow will start off with clouds and rain for many of us, but the rain should gradually wind down through the day from west to east as the remnant circulation of Delta pulls away from the state. The weather for the week ahead looks fantastic week. Highs will be warm to start the week, in the 80s, but will fall into the 70s by midweek, with lows heading into the 50s as well, with even cooler weather expected for next weekend.

Stay safe!

Ryan