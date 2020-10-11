Authorities Need Help Find a Missing Greenville Man

by Samantha Williams

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 27-years-old Harley Scott Knight.

We’re told he left ‘traveling’ on June 13, 2020 from Greenville. He left without any personal belongings.

His mother says the last time she saw him was on August 29, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas when she tried to convince him to come back home. The last time she spoke with him on the phone was September 7, 2020 from Denver, Colorado.

Knight wanted to return home. His mother purchased him a Greyhound bus ticket that day. He picked it up, but never arrived to Montgomery on September 9th like he was supposed to. According to Greyhound, the ticket was never used.

Knight was diagnosed with disorganized schizophrenia which requires daily medication. He does not have that with him.

He has an “HK” tattoo on top of his hand between his thumb and index finger, smiley face on his forearm.

If you have any information on Knight’s whereabouts, contact the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 334-382-6521.