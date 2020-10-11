Butler County Deputy Hit by Car While On Duty

by Samantha Williams

A Butler County deputy is recovering after being involved in a hit-and-run while working a call Sunday night.

According to the sheriff’s office’s’ Facebook page, authorities were working a car crash on Interstate 65 when a car hit a deputy who was directing traffic. The driver of the vehicle then drove away.

The deputy is expected to be okay. Alabama News reached out to the sheriff’s office Sunday. This is their statement: “He is resting at home at this time. He has bruising and is in some pain. We are thankful he is doing as well as he is after being hit by a car”

We’re told authorities are looking for a female driving a Buick Enclave. If you have any information on the case, call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 334-382-65-21.