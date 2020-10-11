Holtville/Slapout Fire and Rescue Auxiliary Celebrate Fire Prevention Week

by Samantha Williams

The Holtville/Slapout Fire and Rescue Auxiliary celebrated Fire Prevention Week by hosting a Fall Craft Fair and Parade at the Holtville fire station.

People in the community set up booths to sell honey, arts and crafts, clothes, jewelry… you name it.

People working at the fire station cooked 500 quarts of stew, and sold more than 450 containers. All of the proceeds will go toward buying better equipment for the department.

“I was worried about the weather, I was afraid that would put a damper on it,” Todd McCarley, Interim Volunteer Fire Chief for Holtville, said. “We were actually worried if we would be even able to sell our camp stew, but if you can see behind me, its been like this since 9 o’clock. There’s been a lot of people here, in and out. I can’t thank the community enough for coming out and celebrating this event.”

Holtville has 28 voluntary firefighters. They’re also open to recruiting more volunteers to join the group. Training is held every Tuesday night at the fire station.