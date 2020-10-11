No. 13 Auburn beats Arkansas 30-28 on Carlson’s field goal

by Madison Jaggars

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Anders Carlson made the most of his second chance, hitting a 39-yard field goal with 7 seconds left to lift No. 13 Auburn to a 30-28 victory over Arkansas. The Tigers narrowly avoided a second straight loss, with drama and uncertainty continuing right up to that winning kick. Facing third and 1, Bo Nix couldn’t handle the snap, picked it up and spiked the ball to draw an intentional grounding flag. The play was reviewed and upheld.