Showers End Tonight, Clouds Clear Monday, And Sunnier Days Ahead

by Ben Lang

It was a gloomy day across central and south Alabama. A cloudy sky and scattered light showers summarize the day. The clouds and rain kept temperatures in the 70s to low 80s throughout the afternoon. The showers gradually taper off this evening, but clouds linger. Temperatures fall into the low 70s by 7PM, but hover there through 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the mid 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Some patchy fog appears possible Monday morning.

While Monday may start on a mostly cloudy note, clouds clear by the afternoon, with plenty of sunshine to finish the day. The sunshine could warm temperatures quite a bit, with widespread mid to upper 80s for highs. Monday night lows fall into the mid 60s under a mostly clear sky. A dry cold front pushes through on Tuesday. We may see some clouds as it passes through, but we’ll also see plenty of sunshine during the day. High temperatures still warm into the low to mid 80s. Tuesday night lows fall into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday feature highs in the mid 80s and plenty of sunshine. Wednesday night lows only fall to around 60°, but Thursday night looks cooler as another cold front pushes through the state. This one delivers another true taste of Fall, with highs in the 70s Friday and Friday night lows in the 50s (maybe 40s).

Next weekend looks nice and Fall-like in the wake of the front. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s and plenty of sunshine. Saturday and Sunday night lows look cool, in the mid to upper 50s at least.