Atlanta Falcons Name Raheem Morris Interim Head Coach after Firing Dan Quinn

“Raheem is a strong leader and a talented coach that has adapted to a variety of roles since joining the Falcons in 2015,” said Rich McKay, Falcons President and CEO in a statement on the team’s website. “He has experience as a head coach and has worked on both sides of the ball. We felt that combined with his connection to the players and coaching staff, which will be an important factor as we move forward in 2020, he was the right person to give this responsibility to.”