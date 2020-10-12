Brantwood Children’s Home Host Annual Charity Golf Tournament

by Kay McCabe

The Brantwood Children’s Home hosted its annual ‘Fore The Love of Our Children’ charity golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 12.

The event was held at the Robert Trent Jones golf course in Prattville with over 70 people participating. Participants included Alabama State’s football coach, Donald Hill-Eley, and Tuskegee’s football coach, Willie Slater.

The tournament was originally set to be held in September but due to Hurricane Sally it was rescheduled for Monday.

The golf tournament resulted in close to $20,000 being raised for the children’s home. Brantwood provides a safe and stable environment for abused or “at-risk” youth between the ages of 10 and 21. The home helps the children learn to cope and succeed in society.

For more information on Brantwood Childen’s Home visit here.

courtesy of Brantwood’s Children Home

Winners of the golf tournament:

The State Farm Insurance Team

Ken Bishop, Jud Harper, Daniel veres, Paul Hayner