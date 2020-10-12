COVID-19 Creates New Challenges to Effort to End Hunger in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The COVID-19 crisis continues to create new challenges in the fight to stamp out hunger. Namely, the pandemic has affected both the food supply — and demand for food.

The Selma Area Food Bank has been working to end hunger in West Alabama — for close to 30 years.

Executive Director Jeff Harrison says the COVID-19 crisis — has made a tough task — even harder.

“It’s decreased some of the production and sources where we get our food, so it’s been a delicate balance of trying to locate new food sources to supply the increased demand,” Harrison said.

Historic Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma is one of dozens of agencies the food bank uses to get food out to the people who need it.

“As a member of the food bank we are able to have access to the food and then we are that honest broker in the community if you will,” said Pastor Leodis Strong.

The church held a food giveaway Monday — as a part of it’s monthly food ministry. Strong says more than 15,000 lbs of food was given out.

“There’s produce, there are meats, there are vegetables, there are dry goods, there’s a variety of food,” said Strong.

About 450 families were served at the food giveaway.

The Selma Area Food Bank serves the Dallas — Marengo — Perry — and Wilcox County communities.

For more information about the food bank — call (334) 872-4111.