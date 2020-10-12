Harris is SEC Player of the Week, Alabama reacts to Ole Miss and Georgia
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama football’s Najee Harris was selected as the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. The honor is Harris’ first this season.
Offensive Player of the Week
Najee Harris
- The senior running back turned in a career effort with 248 all-purpose yards against Ole Miss
- Rushed for program-high tying and career-best five touchdowns
- Averaged 9.0 yards per carry on the day, totaling 206 yards on 23 carries
- Added three receptions for 42 yards
- Converted seven first downs on the ground and moved the chains with all three receptions
- Totaled 10 rushing touchdowns through three games, the most in the SEC in at least the last 15 seasons