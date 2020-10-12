Harris is SEC Player of the Week, Alabama reacts to Ole Miss and Georgia

by Adam Solomon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama football’s Najee Harris was selected as the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. The honor is Harris’ first this season.

Offensive Player of the Week

Najee Harris

The senior running back turned in a career effort with 248 all-purpose yards against Ole Miss

Rushed for program-high tying and career-best five touchdowns

Averaged 9.0 yards per carry on the day, totaling 206 yards on 23 carries

Added three receptions for 42 yards

Converted seven first downs on the ground and moved the chains with all three receptions