How to Meet the Six Finalists for the Autauga County School Superintendent Position
Parents, students, educators, staff and people in the community have several chances to meet the six finalists for the Autauga County school superintendent position.
The Autauga County Board of Education and the Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce are hosting a series of Meet and Greet events. The finalists will share their vision for the school system.
Because of social distancing, two finalists will appear at each of the three sessions. Masks are required in order to attend.
Monday, Oct. 12:
Prattville High School
5-6PM
Thursday, Oct. 15:
Prattville High School
5-6PM
Monday, Oct. 19:
Prattville High School
5-6PM
The six finalists are:
Dr. Greg DeJarnett – AL State Dept. of Education
Dr. Michele Eiler – Chickasaw City Schools
Dr. Tim Guinn – Russellville City Schools
Dr. Penny Johnson – LaGrange, GA
Mr. Timothy Tidmore – Albertville City Schools
Mr. Lee Willis – Morgan County Schools
The finalist chosen would replace Dr. Spencer Agee, who is departing from Autauga County Schools.