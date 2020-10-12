How to Meet the Six Finalists for the Autauga County School Superintendent Position

by Alabama News Network Staff

Parents, students, educators, staff and people in the community have several chances to meet the six finalists for the Autauga County school superintendent position.

The Autauga County Board of Education and the Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce are hosting a series of Meet and Greet events. The finalists will share their vision for the school system.

Because of social distancing, two finalists will appear at each of the three sessions. Masks are required in order to attend.

Monday, Oct. 12:

Prattville High School

5-6PM

Thursday, Oct. 15:

Prattville High School

5-6PM

Monday, Oct. 19:

Prattville High School

5-6PM

The six finalists are:

Dr. Greg DeJarnett – AL State Dept. of Education

Dr. Michele Eiler – Chickasaw City Schools

Dr. Tim Guinn – Russellville City Schools

Dr. Penny Johnson – LaGrange, GA

Mr. Timothy Tidmore – Albertville City Schools

Mr. Lee Willis – Morgan County Schools

The finalist chosen would replace Dr. Spencer Agee, who is departing from Autauga County Schools.