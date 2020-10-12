Improving Weather Today

by Ryan Stinnett

WARM START TO WEEK: Today will feature a gradually clearing sky, with highs in the mid to upper 80s for most locations. A front comes through late tonight, limited moisture means no rain as the front comes through, but tomorrow will feature plenty of sunshine and slightly cooler temps with highs in low 80s.

COOLER BEYOND MIDWEEK: By Wednesday morning, lows will drop into the upper 50s as a drier and slightly cooler air mass moves into the state. Wednesday and Thursday will feature sunny days with highs in the low 80. Nights will be clear and nice with lows in the 50s. Late Thursday, an even more potent front will move through the area, but again, in dry fashion.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: A truly delightful fall air mass moves into Alabama on Friday and the weekend. It certainly will be a much different weekend of weather for Alabama compared to this past weekend. Friday will be sunny and cooler, with highs in the low 70s. For Saturday and Sunday, expect sunny nice days, with highs in the upper low and mid 70s, while nights will be clear and chilly as lows return to the 40s.

IN THE TROPICS: Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located about 900 miles east of the Windward Islands have shown signs of organization during the past few hours. Some slight additional development is possible during the next day or so while the disturbance moves generally westward near 15 mph. Strong upper-level winds are expected to limit further development by midweek. Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Again, hurricane season runs through the end of November and I don’t think we are done naming storms just yet this year.

Have a Monday of wonders!

Ryan