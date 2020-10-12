Monday Is an Alabama News Network Day at the Alabama National Fair

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is proud to host two days at the Alabama National Fair again this year.

Our first Alabama News Network Day is Monday. It’s School Day, with students through the 12th grade able to get through the gates for $5. Adults are $10. Children under 5 are free with a paid adult. Wristbands are $15.

Here is the schedule for Monday:

8:30 am Youth Dairy Judging Contest (Livestock)

10:00 am FAIR OPEN

11:00 am MIDWAY RIDES OPEN

12:30 pm Sea Lion Splash – Cowin Equipment Company

12:30 pm Zerbini Family Circus – Tucker Pecan Company

1:30 pm Scott’s Magic Show – Alabama Carpets

2:00 pm AL Farmer Federation Dairy Committee Olivia Bearden (Livestock)

2:15 pm Youth Dairy Cattle Show (Livestock)

3:30 pm Kachunga Alligator Show – Don Duncan’s All American Auto & Tire

4:00 pm Salad’s with Pecans Contest – Adult: CLC

4:00 pm Sea Lion Splash – Cowin Equipment Company

4:30 pm K9’s In Flight – Bath Innovations

5:00 pm Scott’s Magic Show – Alabama Carpets

6:15 pm Sea Lion Splash – Cowin Equipment Company

7:00 pm Desserts with Pecans Contest – Adult: CLC

7:00 pm Kachunga Alligator Show – Don Duncan’s All American Auto & Tire

7:00 pm Outdoor Concert: ELECTRIC BLUE YONDER

7:00 pm Zerbini Family Circus – Tucker Pecan Company

7:45 pm K9’s In Flight – Bath Innovations

9:00 pm Zerbini Family Circus – Tucker Pecan Company

The fair is at Garrett Coliseum. This is a major yearly fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery.

If you can’t make it on Monday, be sure to catch the second Alabama News Network Day at the fair on Thursday. On that day, you can get in for $2 with the donation of a non-perishable food item.