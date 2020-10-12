Montgomery County Mugshots (10/4/20 – 10/10/20)
All are innocent until proven guilty.
BAGBY, PAUL – Robbery 1st
BASS, PATRICK – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
BELLAMY, DERRICK – Theft of Property 3rd
DOUGLAS, RAYMOND – Domestic Violence 2nd-Assault 2nd
FULLER JR, NATHANIEL – Robbery 3rd
JACKSON JR., BRIAN – Assault 2nd (Physical Injury)
JONES JR, ZACHARY – Robbery 1st
LEE, TAIWAN – Probation Revocation
LEWIS, DEMETRIUS – Domestic Violence 3rd Degree-Reckless Endangerment
MUNZO, MKHAIL – Hold for Federal Bureau of Prisons
PARKS, AMOS – Murder
SMITH, ELVIS – Unemployment Class C
TODD, KEWAUN – Criminal Trespass II
TOLLIVER, JOEDAURIUS – Murder (Recklessly Cause Death)
TRAWICK, DARCY – Theft of Property 3rd
TUCKER, ADDISON – Parole Violation
UPSHAW, LEDARION – Shooting or Discharging Weapon into Building or Vehicle
VINSON JR, EDRIAGE – Murder (Recklessly Cause Death)
WEATHERS, ERIC – Theft of Property 1st
WILKERSON, ROBERT – Indecent Exposure
WILLIAMS, MARQUIS – Possesion of Forged Instrument 2nd
WINSETT, JUSTIN – Possesion of Controlled Substance
