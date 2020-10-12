Montgomery County Mugshots (10/4/20 – 10/10/20)

All are innocent until proven guilty.

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/23 Mugshots Temp 10.12

2/23 BAGBY, PAUL – Robbery 1st

3/23 BASS, PATRICK – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

4/23 BELLAMY, DERRICK – Theft of Property 3rd

5/23 DOUGLAS, RAYMOND – Domestic Violence 2nd-Assault 2nd



6/23 FULLER JR, NATHANIEL – Robbery 3rd

7/23 JACKSON JR., BRIAN – Assault 2nd (Physical Injury)

8/23 JONES JR, ZACHARY – Robbery 1st

9/23 LEE, TAIWAN – Probation Revocation

10/23 LEWIS, DEMETRIUS – Domestic Violence 3rd Degree-Reckless Endangerment



11/23 MUNZO, MKHAIL – Hold for Federal Bureau of Prisons

12/23 PARKS, AMOS – Murder

13/23 SMITH, ELVIS – Unemployment Class C

14/23 TODD, KEWAUN – Criminal Trespass II

15/23 TOLLIVER, JOEDAURIUS – Murder (Recklessly Cause Death)



16/23 TRAWICK, DARCY – Theft of Property 3rd

17/23 TUCKER, ADDISON – Parole Violation

18/23 UPSHAW, LEDARION – Shooting or Discharging Weapon into Building or Vehicle

19/23 VINSON JR, EDRIAGE – Murder (Recklessly Cause Death)

20/23 WEATHERS, ERIC – Theft of Property 1st



21/23 WILKERSON, ROBERT – Indecent Exposure

22/23 WILLIAMS, MARQUIS – Possesion of Forged Instrument 2nd

23/23 WINSETT, JUSTIN – Possesion of Controlled Substance















































