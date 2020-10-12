MPS Students Have Option to Return to Class Starting Tuesday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Students in Montgomery Public Schools will have the option to return to in-class learning starting Tuesday.

So far this school year, all learning has been virtual.

But starting with the new nine-week grading period, students have the option of remaining in a virtual learning environment or going back inside their school building for traditional classes.

They will find some changes.

Among the COVID-19 safety protocols, students will have their temperature checked before they enter the school building, they will be required to wear a mask, school supplies will not be shared and parents will not be allowed to visit classrooms or have lunch with their child.

Alabama News Network will be working to learn how many of the 28,000 students enrolled in Montgomery Public Schools will be in class.

