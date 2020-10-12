Some Clouds Overnight, But Plenty Of Sunshine This Week

by Ben Lang

Clouds finally cleared out area today, with abundant sunshine filling the sky during the afternoon. It was quite warm, especially in southwest Alabama. Temperatures there warmed into the upper 80s and low 90s, with low to mid 80s elsewhere. This evening looks warm with gradually increasing clouds from northwest to southeast. Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 70s at 7PM, falling into the low 70s by 11PM. Clouds increase due to an approaching cold front. The front results in milder temperatures early Tuesday morning, generally in the low to mid 60s.

The cold front might still be moving through our area early Tuesday morning. Expect a sun/cloud mix early because of that, but sunshine becomes abundant by the afternoon. High temperatures reach the upper 70s to low 80s, and we’ll have a nice northwest breeze behind the front. Tuesday night looks more fall-like with lows in the 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday feature plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s. Lows fall into the mid to upper 50s each night. Another cold front arrives Thursday night or early Friday, and this provides another true taste of Fall Friday through the weekend. Expect highs in the low 70s Friday, mid 70s Saturday, and upper 70s Sunday. Lows fall into the 40s Friday night, and 50s Saturday and Sunday night.

The sunny and dry pattern continues early next week. Afternoon highs may rebound into the low 80s Tuesday afternoon.