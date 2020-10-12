Some Montgomery School Bus Drivers Not Satisfied with Safety Measures

by Alabama News Network Staff

Some school bus drivers for Montgomery Public Schools say they’re not satisfied with the conditions of their return to work on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The bus drivers say they’re returning to work with no mechanics, no supervisors and no guidance on COVID-19 safety measures. They say they’re worried for their own safety and the safety of the children.

They say they’re working with limited personnel while supervisors are still working from home.

Transportation Director Chad Anderson responded to Alabama News Network about these concerns. He says CDC guidelines say that bus seats are a proper divider between students. He says the first two rows of seats will be left empty for the safety of the driver and the children.

Bus drivers don’t have to check students’ temperature before they board the bus.