Vanderbilt-Missouri Football Game Postponed Because of COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Southeastern Conference has announced that the Vanderbilt at Missouri football game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and quarantining of individuals within the Vanderbilt football program.

The SEC says this action is consistent with its COVID-19 management requirements. The game is tentatively rescheduled for December 12 in Columbia, Missouri.

This is the first SEC football game to be affected by COVID-19.