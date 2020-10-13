ADAI Accepting Applications for USDA Organic Cost-Share Reimbursement Program

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama growers and handlers of organic agricultural products can recover part of the cost associated with their USDA certification. The reimbursement covers 50% of certification costs, up to a maximum of $500.

The cost-share program makes it easier for certified organic businesses throughout the supply chain by recouping the costs associated with USDA organic certification.

The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) will administer this non-competitive grant program by processing applications for cost share funds, and issuing reimbursements to eligible applicants.

“Farmers who choose to become a USDA certified organic operation have additional expenses upfront to make the transition. We hope our farmers will participate in the program so we can help them add value to their products,” said Commissioner Rick Pate.

ADAI distributes funds on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are exhausted. The rebates are available to cover certification expenses paid for the period of October 1, until December 15.

Application forms and additional details can be obtained by calling Johnny Blackmon with the ADAI at 334/240-7257 or by email at Johnny.Blackmon@agi.alabama.gov. Applicants may also apply at local USDA Farm Service Agency offices. To locate the office nearest you search https://offices.usda.gov/.

All applications must be submitted by December 31.