ASU to Host Virtual Breast Cancer Awareness Webinar

On Wednesday, October 14th Alabama State University in partnership with The Links, Inc. will host a breast cancer webinar.

It’s called “Breast Cancer in African-American Women: Breast Health Matters.”

The free event will focus on breast cancer and early detection.

Anyone it welcomed to participate in the one-hour webinar.

Multiple medical professionals, and a breast cancer survivor will be available as resources for participants.

