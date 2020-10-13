Auburn University Student Elected Mayor of Tallapoosa County Town

by Alabama News Network Staff

The new mayor of a small Alabama town faces a couple of unusual challenges: Namely, going to class and doing his homework.

Auburn University student Messiah Williams-Cole defeated an incumbent to be elected mayor of Camp Hill.

Besides operating the town of about 950 people, he’s getting ready to graduate in May with a degree in interdisciplinary studies.

The 21-year-old led Mayor Ezell Woodyard-Smith by a margin of 259-156 in last Tuesday’s runoff election. He says he’s excited more than anything by the chance to serve.

