Feeling More Like October Tuesday Night

by Ben Lang

After some morning clouds cleared, Tuesday featured abundant sunshine. The humidity was lower, and there was a nice northwest breeze. That’s due to a cold front that cleared our area this morning. With cooler air behind the front, it will feel more like October overnight. Expect lows in the low to mid 50s under a clear sky. This evening remains on the mild side, though, with temperatures only gradually falling into the low 60s through 11PM.

Wednesday looks pleasant, with highs in the low to mid 80s and abundant sunshine. Wednesday night lows only fall to around 60°, however. Thursday looks mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Another cool-down arrives Friday courtesy of a cold front. Highs only reach the low 70s, while Friday night lows fall into the 40s.

The weekend remains mainly sunny and mild, with highs in the mid 70s Saturday. Sunday’s highs reach the upper 70s. Rain looks unlikely until early next week. Models hint at a front approaching our area, but certainty is low at this point, and the rain chance follows suit. Temperatures appear a bit warmer, with highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s next Monday through Wednesday.