Front One Today; Front Two Thursday Night

by Ryan Stinnett

FRONT ONE DROPPING SOUTH: A cold front is passing through the South Alabama this morning, bringing with it, slightly cooler and less humid air. Today through Thursday will feature sunny, less humid days with high in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Nights will be clear and pleasant with lows in the 50s. Another cold front passes through Thursday night in dry fashion, and will deliver a phenomenal fall air mass to Alabama.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Much cooler air arrives blows into Alabama Friday. Despite a sunny sky, highs in the low 70s 60s are expected along with a cool north breeze. Saturday morning will be downright cold as lows look to fall into the up[per 30s and lower 40s. Saturday will be amazing fall day with with ample sunshine along with temps in the lower 70s. Sunday will be a few degrees warmer with mid 70s likely, with sunshine in full supply. Again, the upcoming weekend, will make up for this past weekend’s tropical weather of wind and rain.

NEXT WEEK: The dry weather pattern continues. A new surge of cooler, drier air Late Tuesday or early Wednesday, with another front. A few showers looks possible as the front moves through, but much of the week looks rain-free with pleasant days and cool nights. Pretty typical October for Alabama.

IN THE TROPICS: A tropical wave and associated broad area of low pressure located about 600 miles east of the Windward Islands have changed little in organization this morning. Upper-level winds are gradually becoming less conducive, so only some slow additional development is possible today. By tonight, upper-level winds are expected to become even less favorable for tropical cyclone formation to occur. Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Hurricane season runs through the end of November and I don’t think we are done naming storms just yet this year.

Have a Tuesday so great, that words cannot describe it accurately!!!

Ryan